Tentoglou declines Greek flag bearer role for Olympics closing ceremony

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, celebrates after winning the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday. [AP]

Long jump gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou declined the proposal of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (EOE) on Thursday to be the flag bearer for the Greek delegation at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

Tentoglou instead expressed his desire to be the Greek flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I want to make my country proud by being on the top of the podium. I hope to be Greece’s flag bearer at the Los Angeles Olympic Games, if possible,” commented the 26-year-old jumper at a sponsor’s event.

He had also refused a similar proposal for the opening ceremony to avoid disrupting his training schedule.

After Tentoglou’s refusal, the most likely candidate for the flag bearer at Sunday’s closing ceremony appears to be Emmanouil Karalis, who won the bronze medal in pole vault.

