Tension between Tsitsipas and his father in first match after Olympics

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas had a tense moment with his father, Apostolos, during a match for ATP Montreal against Kei Nishikori, on Thursday

This was Tsitispas first match after participating in the Paris Olympic Games, where he was defeated by eventual gold medalist Novak Djokovic in the quarter finals.

The incident occurred during the first set of the match.

The Greek tennis player, visibly upset, interrupted the match and asked his father to leave the stadium, with his father eventually leaving.

Tsitsipas was eventually defeated by Nishikori 6-4, 6-4.