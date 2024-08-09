Tsitsipas announces end of coaching partnership with father

Stefanos Tsitsipas announced on Friday that he has ended his coaching relationship with his father, Apostolos, following a tense incident between them during his match against Kei Nishikori in Montreal on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my collaboration with my father as my coach has come to an end. I prefer to keep my father in the role of a father and only as a father,” Tsitsipas wrote on X.

Referring to the on-court incident where Tsitsipas reacted to his father’s constant coaching from the sidelines by shouting profanities and ordering him out of the stadium, he said:

“My behaviour on the court was unacceptable and I am disappointed that I have reached a point where a dark side of myself has been revealed”.

Tsitsipas added that he has not yet decided who his new coach will be to replace his father.

The 25-year-old, who is currently ranked 11th in the ATP world, has previously parted ways with his father as a coach before rehired him. The two have a history of on-court clashes.