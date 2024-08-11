SPORTS

Karalis and Platanioti named Greece’s closing ceremony flag bearers

Karalis and Platanioti named Greece’s closing ceremony flag bearers

Pole vaulter Emmanouil Karalis and artistic swimmer Evangelia Platanioti will be the flag bearers for Greece at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

Karalis won a bronze medal in the pole vault, while Platanioti, competing in her fourth Olympics, finished sixth.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Greek time on Sunday at the Stade de France.

The Greek Olympic team will depart Paris on Monday and is expected to arrive at Athens Airport around 5 p.m.

Olympics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Karalis named Greece’s closing ceremony flag bearer
SPORTS

Karalis named Greece’s closing ceremony flag bearer

Break point: Tsitsipas asks father to leave during ATP Montreal match
SPORTS

Break point: Tsitsipas asks father to leave during ATP Montreal match

Tentoglou declines Greek flag bearer role for Olympics closing ceremony
SPORTS

Tentoglou declines Greek flag bearer role for Olympics closing ceremony

Greek pole vaulter Polak handed provisional suspension
SPORTS

Greek pole vaulter Polak handed provisional suspension

Katerina Stefanidi finishes 9th in women’s pole vault final
PARIS 2024

Katerina Stefanidi finishes 9th in women’s pole vault final

Tentoglou nominated as Greek flag bearer for Olympic closing ceremony
NEWS

Tentoglou nominated as Greek flag bearer for Olympic closing ceremony