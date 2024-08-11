Karalis and Platanioti named Greece’s closing ceremony flag bearers

Pole vaulter Emmanouil Karalis and artistic swimmer Evangelia Platanioti will be the flag bearers for Greece at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

Karalis won a bronze medal in the pole vault, while Platanioti, competing in her fourth Olympics, finished sixth.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Greek time on Sunday at the Stade de France.

The Greek Olympic team will depart Paris on Monday and is expected to arrive at Athens Airport around 5 p.m.