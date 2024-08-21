SPORTS

Cyprus’ justice minister lauds limits on away fans at high-risk soccer games but full ban preferable

Fans throw flares in the pitch before the Cyprus' cup soccer match between AEL and Apollon at Alpha Mega stadium in Kolossi near Limassol, Cyprus, on Jan. 24, 2024. [AP]

The Cyprus soccer association’s new limits on the number of fans who can travel with their team to away games are a positive step toward curbing stadium violence, even though the government sought to extend a full ban on travelling supporters, Cyprus’ justice minister has said.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said the government and law enforcement authorities continue to hold the view that extending the full ban imposed in January is necessary until new amendments to existing laws on fan violence are beefed up and talks between police, teams and fan clubs can come up with a better, more coordinated approach to tackling the problem.

But he said the government doesn’t want to diminish the Cyprus FA’s decision to keep some travelling fan restrictions on what it classifies “high risk” games.

“Soccer is a celebration and I say again, this celebration shouldn’t turn into a fighting ring, or a war, or a battle that puts lives at risk,” Hartsiotis told the state broadcaster.

On Tuesday, the Cyprus FA said for the upcoming season a maximum 800 away fans will be allowed in stadiums for contests involving 10 of the first division’s 14 teams. Among those are current champion APOEL Nicosia, crosstown rivals Omonia and perennial favorites Apollonas Limassol, Paphos FC and Anorthosis Famagusta.

For smaller stadiums that can’t accommodate 800 away fans, only 10% of seating will be available for visiting team supporters.

The full away supporter ban was imposed following a string of violent incidents that prompted the players’ union to threaten a walkout by its members. [AP]

Soccer

