Olympic security aided by 13 Greek officers, and Brenda

Thirteen members of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and a K-9 dog assisted the French authorities for the 2024 Olympics this summer.

The police officers’ responsibilities included the detection of explosives, forged documents and the fight against illegal immigration.

The team consisted of four women and eight men and one liaison officer at the Center for International Cooperation.

Brenda, the German shepherd, was not alone as there were K-9 teams from other countries such as the US, Cyprus, Slovakia, Latvia and Austria.

The 3-year-old dog had its own resume of success in explosives detection (K-9 unit).

Preparation started in January 2024 with workshops (in person and online) and training sessions on French weapons legislation.

The French had requested the assistance of police officers from 46 countries in total.