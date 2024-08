Greece has clinched its first medal of the Paris Paralympics and its first medal in taekwondo in the competition.

In the fight for bronze in the 65 kilogram category, Christina Gkentzou defeated China’s Yinan Yao. Hitting on the counterattack, Gkentzou began to rack up points to take a 12-2 lead with a minute to go.

Her Chinese opponent tried to react but the fight ended 14-4 in Gkentzou’s favor.