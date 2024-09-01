Boccia legend Polychronidis earns his seventh Paralympics medal

Grigoris Polychronidis has become a true Paralympics legend after earning his seventh medal in the BC3 category of boccia on Sunday in Paris.

The bronze medal that the category’s icon has earned is Greece’s fourth, and sixth medal overall (alongside two silver ones) so far in the first four days of the Paris Paralympics.

Polychronidis lost earlier on Sunday in the semifinal against Daniel Michel from Australia with a 6-1 score, but in the bronze-medal match against Polish Damian Iskrzycki the Greek champion triumphed in the tiebreak after a 4-4 final score.

His ramp operator and wife, Katerina Patroni, erupted into emotional celebrations giving her husband a passionate kiss and showing the number 7 with her fingers.

“We set out to Paris for the seventh medal, and why not get the eighth in the next one?” stated 41-year-old Polychronidis, who has earned a medal in every Paralympics since 2008.

“Words cannot describe his value and his contribution. We bow to him” wrote Deputy Minister for Sport Giannis Vroutsis in a post on X.