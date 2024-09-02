Perfect start for Olympiakos and PAOK

Olympiakos and PAOK extended their perfect record at the start of the Super League with three wins out of three, this time away from home over the weekend, to lead the table with nine points.

On Saturday Olympiakos overcome host Lamia with a 3-0 score, goals coming from Ayoub El Kaabi (twice) and Gelson Martins.

Then on Sunday PAOK braved a late equalizer to beat Atromiots 2-1 at Persiteri with an injury time goal by Mady Camara. Andrija Zivkovic had given PAOK a first-half lead and Amr Warda scored from the spot for Atromitos five minutes from time.

AEK also won 3-0 away, dismissing host Levadiakos in Livadia on Sunday. Aboubakary Koita, Niclas Eliasson and Mijat Gacinovic scored for the Yellows.

Panathinaikos suffered its second upset in three league games, this time drawing 2-2 at Athens Kallithea, the newly promoted team that uses Panathinaikos’ own ground, “Apostolos Nikolaidis” for its home games. Thierry Moutinho and Mathieu Valbuena gave Athens Kallithea the lead twice, but Panathinaikos salvaged a point thanks to Filip Djuricic and Tete.

In other weekend games, Aris stumbled at home against ambitious Asteras Tripolis, drawing 1-1, Panetolikos scored its first win putting three past bottom team Panserraikos at home (3-0), and OFI won 3-1 at Volos.

Greece’s two Europa League representatives PAOK and Olympiakos have nine points after three Super League games, AEK is on seven, and Aris has reached five.

The league will now take a break due to the national team games for the UEFA Nations League to come.