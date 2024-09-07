SPORTS SOCCER

Winning start for Ivan Jovanovic’s Greece

Winning start for Ivan Jovanovic’s Greece
[Intime]

Greece made a very positive start to its new UEFA Nations League campaign, beating Finland 3-0 in Piraeus on Saturday at the debut of coach Ivan Jovanovic on the Greek bench, with striker Fotis Ioannidis stealing the show.

The new era for the national team has started with a good result at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, with the performance of the Greeks improving as the game went along and the Finns were troubled by the Greek heat.

The hosts seemed wobbly but lucky in the first half, while in the second they imposed their game on the visitors, largely thanks to the introduction at half-time of Yiannis Konstantelias.

Against the run of play in the first half, Greece took a two-goal lead in the first 45 minutes, first thanks to Ioannidis pressuring Finland goalkeeper Lucas Hradecky to steal the ball and tuck it in on the 23rd, and then through a great team effort that involved Ioannidis, Dimitris Pelkas and Konstantinos Koulierakis that ended in Greece’s second goal off Finland striker Benjamin Kallman.

Finland’s holding of the ball was not accompanied by any shots on target, and when the second half started Greece showed improved confidence and great ideas in attack.

After Ioannidis had a close-range shot stopped by Hradecky and the upright, the Panathinaikos striker managed to score his second goal on the 76th through a header following a corner kick from the right, to seal the fate of the game.

Greece will next visit Ireland on Tuesday night.

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Perfect start for Olympiakos and PAOK
SOCCER

Perfect start for Olympiakos and PAOK

Panathinaikos soccer stadium gets green light from city
NEWS

Panathinaikos soccer stadium gets green light from city

Cyprus’ justice minister lauds limits on away fans at high-risk soccer games but full ban preferable
SPORTS

Cyprus’ justice minister lauds limits on away fans at high-risk soccer games but full ban preferable

Ajax and Panathinaikos set UEFA record with 34 penalty kicks
SPORTS

Ajax and Panathinaikos set UEFA record with 34 penalty kicks

AEK suffers shock defeat by Noah in Armenia
SPORTS

AEK suffers shock defeat by Noah in Armenia

Ivan Jovanovic announced as new coach of Greek national soccer team
SPORTS

Ivan Jovanovic announced as new coach of Greek national soccer team