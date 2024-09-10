SPORTS SOCCER

Imposing Greece defeats Ireland in Dublin

[Intime]

Greece had an imposing performance in Dublin on Tuesday and saw off host Ireland 2-0 for Day 2 of the UEFA Nations League, both goals coming in the second half.

The Greeks appeared more composed in Dublin than they had done three nights earlier in Piraeus against Finland, with fewer problems in defense and more possession in midfield. Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was hardly busy throughout the game, except for a 41st-minute goal that was correctly disallowed as offside.

Greece threatened twice in the first half, at first through a Tasos Bakasetas free-kick and then with a Konstantinos Koulierakis effort that hit the goal frame.

However it was four minutes after the start of the second half that Greece struck, as Fotis Ioannidis placed a well-taken shot to the top corner of the Ireland goal for 1-0.

Then three minutes from the end Christos Tzolis had a spectacular solo effort from a Bakasetas pass end up in the back of the net, to seal victory for the Greek national team.

The visitors had some more chances for a goal in the second half, but the result will suit them just fine, as they now have a perfect record after the first couple of games in the group.

Greece’s next game is on October 10 against England at Wembley.

Soccer

