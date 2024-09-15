SPORTS SOCCER

Goalless draws in key Super League games

PAOK and Panathinaikos finished scoreless on Sunday at the first big match of this season’s Super League, while Olympiakos dropped two points at home to Panetolikos. If AEK beats Volos at home on Monday it will join Olympiakos and PAOK at the top of the table.

PAOK missed many chances at the game in Toumba, but Panathinaikos held on to snatch a point that keeps it within five points from the top. Despite having no goals, the match in Thessaloniki had plenty of excitement and two great saves, one each from PAOK’s Dominik Kotarski and Panathinaikos’ Bartlomjei Dragowski.

Olympiakos was unable to beat the Panetolikos defense at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus and conceded two precious points in this goalless draw.

The most impressive game of the weekend was OFI’s victory against visiting Aris in Iraklio and won 3-1 on Sunday. Panserraikos squandered a two-goal lead over Levadiakos as the promoted team from Livadia managed to snatch a point with a 2-2 result.

On Saturday, Lamia also shared a goalless draw with Kallithea, while Atromitos saw off ambitious Asteras Aktor 2-1 at Tripoli.

Olympiakos and PAOK are on 10 points from four games, AEK has seven but with a game in hand, OFI is also on seven, from four games, while Aris, Atromitos, Panathinaikos and Lamia have five.

 

