Tentoglou in running for European Athlete of the Year title

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, celebrates after winning the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, in Saint-Denis, France. [AP]

Greek long jump athlete Miltiadis Tentoglou has been named as one of the 10 nominees for this year’s European Athlete of the Year.

Organized by European Athletics, the title will be awarded to the athlete who comes out on top of a selection process in which the public has their say.

The voting process is made up of four equal parts: public vote, member federation vote, media vote and European Athletics expert panel vote.

Members of the public who vote also enter a chance of winning prizes, including tickets to a European Athletics event in 2025, posters signed by an athlete attending the Golden Tracks awards and merchandise.

The three finalists in all four categories, men’s and women’s European Athlete of the Year and men’s and women’s rising star, will be announced on October 8-9.

The winners will be announced and presented with their trophies at the Golden Tracks award ceremony which takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, on October 26 and will be streamed live on the European Athletics YouTube channel.

Other nominees are: Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania), Jordan Diaz (Spain), Armand Duplantis (Sweden), Leonardo Fabbri (Italy), Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), Markus Rooth (Norway), Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) and Karsten Warholm (Norway).

To vote, visit: https://www.european-athletics.com/home/golden-track-vote