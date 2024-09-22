PAOK leads the table alone, as Aris beats Olympiakos

Aris inflicted Olympiakos’ first loss this season, and AEK dropped points at Kallithea, allowing PAOK to go alone on top of the Super League table.

Aris showed it will fight for a place in the top four (that will contest the title playoffs), as on Saturday it defeated Europa Conference League holder Olympiakos 2-1 in Thessaloniki.

The hosts were very efficient against a problematic Olympiakos and scored twice in the first half, via Manu Garcia and Loren Moron. Ayoub El Kaabi pulled one back the Reds deep into the time added on.

PAOK saw its goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski save a penalty on the third minute and then went on to beat Volos 4-1 away, to open a two-point gap at the top of the table.

Stefan Schwab, Thomas Murg, Taison and Fedor Chalov scored for the champions, while Junior Mendieta notched up Volos’ consolation.

Athens Kallithea held AEK to a goalless draw on Sunday, denying another Athens giant after Panathinaikos earlier this month.

Panathinaikos left it late, but saw Filip Djuricic score a brace in the last 10 minutes to beat Panserraikos 3-1 at the empty Olympic Stadium of Athens. Tete had opened the score for the Greens and Jefte Betancor had equalized for the Serres team.

In other weekend games, Atromitos downed Lamia 4-2, OFI scored a late equalizer at Levadiakos (1-1) and Panetolikos shared a 1-1 draw with Asteras Aktor at Agrinio.

PAOK has 13 points from five games, AEK is on 11, Olympiakos follows with 10, and then Panathinaikos, Aris, OFI and Atromitos are on eight points.