AEK beats Panathinaikos and rises to the top

AEK has risen to the top of the Super League table with its victory at the Athens derby over Panathinaikos on Sunday, after PAOK lost the Thessaloniki derby to visiting Aris.

AEK was the better team at Nea Filadelfia and deservedly won 2-0 in the first major derby of the capital this season.

A corner kick by Lazaros Rota found Frantzdy Pierrot who headed the ball in after half an hour’s play. Panathinaikos created few chances to equalize, but the game was not settled before injury time, when Nordin Amrabat converted a controversial penalty.

A spectacular effort by Manu Garcia at Toumba gave visitors Aris a Thessaloniki derby victory over PAOK (1-0), changing the shape of the league table at its top. This was the second week in a row that Aris has beaten the league leader, after downing Olympiakos at home.

Olympiakos bounced back from that to beat Atromitos 2-0 at home, goals coming from Rodinei and Ayoub El Kaabi.

In other weekend games, Panetolikos came from behind to beat host OFI 2-1 in Crete, Asteras Tripolis drew 1-1 with Levadiakos, as did Volos with Kallithea.

On Monday Lamia greets bottom team Panserraikos.

AEK is now on 14 points, Olympiakos and PAOK have 13, Aris has risen to 11, while Panetolikos, Atromitos, OFI and Panathinaikos share the fifth spot with eight points.