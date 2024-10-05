Green win, Red loss at the opening of the Euroleague

Olympiakos started off in the Euroleague with a loss at Fenerbahce, after holder Panathinaikos had to work harder than expected to defeat Alba in Berlin.

The Greens won 87-77 on Thursday at one of the least fancied teams in the new Euroleague, and at the city they had won the trophy just a few months ago.

Panathinaikos led throughout the game in the German capital, and every time Alba reduced its deficit the reigning champion regained its distance in the score.

Kendrick Nunn made 16 points for Panathinaikos and Mathias Lessort had 14, plus eight rebounds.

On Friday, Olympiakos appeared tired in the second half at Fenerbahce and went down 82-71 in Istanbul.

The Reds, that have spent handsomely for one of Europe’s best rosters, suffered particularly in rebounds, collecting only 24 against Fener’s 44. That compromised the defensive effort that had contained the Turkish team to 32 points in the first half.

The hosts made 25 points in each of the last two quarters and inflicted the Reds’ first loss of the season.

Moses Wright made 15 points and Shaquielle McKissic added 13 for Olympiakos.