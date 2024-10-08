Sakkari out due to injury

Greek tennis champion Maria Sakkari announced on social media that she can’t continue her season due to a shoulder injury sustained during the US Open in September. Despite her efforts to recover, Sakkari has been grappling with persistent pain that has hindered her performance.

In a heartfelt message, she said that has been focusing on rehabilitation over the last few weeks. “Unfortunately, due to this, I will have to end my season earlier than planned. I will be back stronger and pain-free,” she wrote. Signaling her determination for a strong comeback, she added that she looks forward to competing again in Australia.

Sakkari plummeted on Monday in the WTA rankings from ninth place to 17th.