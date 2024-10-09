Greece soccer player found dead in his swimming pool

Greece defender George Baldock was found dead at the swimming pool of his house in Glyfada, southern Athens, on Wednesday night.

The conditions of his death remain unclear for now. Police is conducting an investigation.

The 31-year-old British-born player plied his trade since the summer at Panathinaikos. He was not known to have had any particular health problems.

Baldock had 12 caps with Greece to his name, but this time he did not form part of the squad that is in London for the UEFA Nations League game against England on Thursday.

He was born in Buckingham, England, in 1993 and obtained Greek nationality through his grandmother.

He was formed as a right back at the MK Dons of Milton Keynes to which he belonged until 2017, with various loan spells in clubs such as Tamworth and Oxford United.

Then in 2017 he made the move to Sheffield United where he played more than 200 league games in seven years and earned a spot in the Greek national team. In total he played for three years in the Premier League with the “Blades.”

In the summer of 2024 he moved to a Greek club for the first time joining Panathinaikos. He had recently regained his form and become a regular with the Greek Cup holder.