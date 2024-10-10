Coroner confirms drowning as cause of Baldock death

Police officers and an ambulance are seen outside the southern Athens home of 31-year-old defender George Baldock, on Wednesday night. [InTime News]

Greek-British soccer player George Baldock died as a result of drowning, a coroner at the University of Athens confirmed on Thursday after conducting an autopsy, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Baldock, 31, was found dead in the swimming pool of his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada on Wednesday night.

He is believed to have been in the water for at least five hours before his body was discovered by police dispatched to the property after his landlord reported being called by the soccer player’s wife, who was abroad at the time, as she had been trying unsuccessfully to reach him on the telephone for several hours and was concerned for his safety.

More details about what may have caused the young athlete to drown are expected to emerge from toxicology tests, which will take several days.

Police investigators, however, are not treating the death as suspicious, since no signs of foul play were found at the scene or on the body.

British-born Baldock plied his trade since the summer at Panathinaikos. He was not known to have had any particular health problems.

He had 12 caps with Greece to his name, but this time he did not form part of the squad that is in London for the UEFA Nations League game against England on Thursday.

He was born in Buckingham, England, in 1993 and obtained Greek nationality through his grandmother.