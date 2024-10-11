Greens and Reds overcome hurdles at home

The first home games for Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in this season’s Euroleague ended up with victories over Bayern Munich and Zalgiris Kaunas respectively, but what stole the show was the renovated Olympic Sports Hall with the glass floor.

The holders defeated their German visitors 94-79 on Thursday for their second win in as many games so far, both against German opposition.

The Greens were clearly the better team throughout the game. They were quick to build a lead and hold on to it, and even when Bayern cut its arrears at 66-60, the Greeks powered ahead again to clinch victory with ease.

Matias Lessort scored 22 points and Kendrick Nunn made 17 for the hosts.

On Friday Olympiakos saw off Zalgiris 74-68 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium for its first win in the competition this season. It was a hard-fought win for the Greeks that will worry coach Giorgos Bartzokas.

The Reds stormed ahead at the start, with an impressive 25-7 lead early in the second quarter, but the growing problem in rebounds and the improved shooting rate of the Lithuanians in the second half had Zalgiris get within four points (69-65).

Eventually Olympiakos scraped past the Kaunas team, mainly thanks to Sasha Vezenkov (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Evan Fournier (15 points).