Greens lose in Paris, while Reds beat Armani Milano

Both Greek teams in the Euroleague are now on a 2-1 record, as Olympiakos saw off Armani Milano in Piraeus and Panathinaikos went down at new boys Paris Basketball on Tuesday.

Olympiakos was consistently better than Armani Milano and predictably won 89-68 after a solid performance that banished the memories of the loss to Fenerbahce on October 4.

With a 12-point lead at half-time (39-27), the Reds were always in control of the game at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, never really allowing the Italian team to harbor any hopes of a comeback.

The Piraeus team had both Sasha Vezenkov and Shaquielle McKissic score 22 points, with Vezenkov also collecting seven rebounds.

Panathinaikos had a nasty surprise in France as new entry Paris Basketball played a rapid and clever game that contained the European champion to force its first loss (84-80) this season in the Euroleague.

Paris was always on top, making the most of the Greens’ fatigue from three games within less than six days, and dominated them especially in the first half, advancing up to 15 points (42-27). The French held on in the second half despite a major last-ditch effort by the Greeks and claimed their first major scalp in their maiden season at the Euroleague.

Mathias Lessort was the Greens’ top scorer with 19 points and Kendrick Nunn added another 16.