SPORTS BASKETBALL

Greens lose in Paris, while Reds beat Armani Milano

Greens lose in Paris, while Reds beat Armani Milano
[Intime]

Both Greek teams in the Euroleague are now on a 2-1 record, as Olympiakos saw off Armani Milano in Piraeus and Panathinaikos went down at new boys Paris Basketball on Tuesday.

Olympiakos was consistently better than Armani Milano and predictably won 89-68 after a solid performance that banished the memories of the loss to Fenerbahce on October 4.

With a 12-point lead at half-time (39-27), the Reds were always in control of the game at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, never really allowing the Italian team to harbor any hopes of a comeback.

The Piraeus team had both Sasha Vezenkov and Shaquielle McKissic score 22 points, with Vezenkov also collecting seven rebounds.

Panathinaikos had a nasty surprise in France as new entry Paris Basketball played a rapid and clever game that contained the European champion to force its first loss (84-80) this season in the Euroleague.

Paris was always on top, making the most of the Greens’ fatigue from three games within less than six days, and dominated them especially in the first half, advancing up to 15 points (42-27). The French held on in the second half despite a major last-ditch effort by the Greeks  and claimed their first major scalp in their maiden season at the Euroleague.

Mathias Lessort was the Greens’ top scorer with 19 points and Kendrick Nunn added another 16.

Basketball Olympiakos Panathinaikos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greens and Reds overcome hurdles at home
BASKETBALL

Greens and Reds overcome hurdles at home

Green win, Red loss at the opening of the Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Green win, Red loss at the opening of the Euroleague

Reds lift season’s first trophy in Rhodes
BASKETBALL

Reds lift season’s first trophy in Rhodes

Greens bounce back to add the Greek title to the European crown
BASKETBALL

Greens bounce back to add the Greek title to the European crown

Greens turn things around with win at Piraeus
BASKETBALL

Greens turn things around with win at Piraeus

Greens stay alive in the finals
BASKETBALL

Greens stay alive in the finals