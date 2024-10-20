AEK and PAOK draw, allowing Aris to climb to the top

Aris is the new leader of the Super League as AEK and PAOK canceled each other out on Sunday, meaning the two Thessaloniki teams are hand-in-hand at the top of the table.

Champion PAOK led at AEK, but the hosts equalized within 10 minutes for a 1-1 final score in a very entertaining game at the OPAP Arena.

Abdul Baba Rahman opened the score for the visitors from Thessaloniki on the 15th minute, before Frantzdy Pierrot responded on the 25th for the equalizer.

Aris is now joint first thanks to its fourth consecutive victory, defeating 10-man Kallithea 2-0 at home. A Bernabe Barragan own goal from a Jakub Brabec header, and a strike by Manu Garcia put the Yellows on a par with their crosstown rival, but with a superior head-to-head record having beaten PAOK at their first meet this season.

Bottom team Levadiakos denied Olympiakos a home win, as the Livadia team managed to come back from 2-0 down to snatch a 2-2 draw in Piraeus. The Reds were 2-0 up after just 20 minutes with Chiquinho and Ayoub El Kaabi, but Levadiakos answered with Alen Ozbolt and Giannis Gianniotas.

Four days before hosting Chelsea for the Conference League, Panathinaikos earned its first away win in this season’s Super League beating OFI in Crete through an early goal by Tete. OFI had parted ways with manager Traianos Dellas due to a family problem of his, and replaced him with former Asteras Tripolis coach Milan Rastavac who debuted on this game.

In games played on Saturday, fifth-placed Panetolikos scored its third consecutive win, downing Atromitos 2-0 at Peristeri, Panserraikos won 1-0 at Volos, and Lamia shared a goalless draw with Asteras Tripolis.

Aris and PAOK have 17 points from eight games, AEK and Olympiakos are on 15, Panetolikos reached 14 and Panathinaikos climbed to 12.