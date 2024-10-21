SPORTS

UK issues safety guidelines for Chelsea vs Panathinaikos match in Athens

The UK Foreign Office has issued safety guidelines for Chelsea fans visiting Athens ahead of the Europa Conference League match with Panathinaikos on Thursday.

The UK government’s department responsible for managing the UK’s foreign affairs, updated its travel information for Greece on Monday.

British tourists and Chelsea fans in particular who are traveling to Athens for the UEFA Europa Conference League match have been advised to “plan their movements.” 

The advice encourages visitors to plan their movement around the city to arrive at the stadium well in advance of the match kick-off, follow the instructions of the local authorities, and take care of their possessions including passports, especially in crowded areas and on public transport.

More than 50,000 tickets have been sold for the match, seeing OAKA stadium at full capacity, according to reports. The Panathinaikos vs. Chelsea match is expected to be the most commercially significant game in the league phase of the Conference League.

 

 

Soccer

