Panathinaikos conquers Fener, as Reds lose at Bayern

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos had opposite results on the road on Friday in the Euroleague, two days before they face off for the Basket League in Piraeus. The Greek champion triumphed in Turkey over Fenerbahce, while Olympiakos slumped to a 2-3 record surrendering to Bayern Munich.

Panathinaikos played its best game this season to date, especially in the first half, to beat Fenerbahce 81-76 in Istanbul, for its third win in five games.

Even when a partial 31-13 turned Panathinaikos’ maximum lead of 52-39 into Fener’s five-point advantage (70-65), the crown holder reacted perfectly and tightened up its defense again to deny its host and win by five in the end, through a partial 16-6.

Pacing the Greens with 15 points was Kendrick Nunn, followed by Mathias Lessort with 14 and a very influential Kostas Sloukas with 13 points.

In a game full of turnovers from both sides, Olympiakos went down 84-80 at Bayern Munich suffering its third loss after five Euroleague matches.

The Reds wasted their first-half advantage of 11 points (43-32) as the Germans clawed back into the game and even went ahead by seven, just over two minutes before the buzzer (79-72). Olympiakos cut the distance to one (79-78), but could not equalize or move ahead in the end.

Sasha Vezenkov scored 16 points and Tyler Dorsey added 12 for the Piraeus team.