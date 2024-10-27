Aris alone on top as Olympiakos, AEK and PAOK lose

PAOK, AEK and Olympiakos all lost this weekend in the Super League, with Aris going alone on top after snatching a draw at Panathinaikos on Sunday, in a round of games when none of the top six teams of the table managed to win.

Panathinaikos and Aris drew 1-1 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, after the Greens led with Tete and the Thessaloniki Yellows equalized through Loren Moron, the league’s top scorer.

The result has put more pressure on Panathinaikos coach Diego Alonso, but has also meant Aris is now the sole leader at the table, one point ahead of local rival PAOK.

This was because PAOK squandered its early lead to lose 2-1 at home to OFI, a result that confirmed that the league this year is more unpredictable than ever. PAOK led with Kiril Despodov up to the 77th minute, but Taxi Fountas and Eddie Salcedo gave OFI all three points at Toumba.

Third-placed AEK went down 1-0 at 10-man Panserraikos on Saturday. A penalty kick by Jefte Betancor gave the hosts at Serres a famous win even though they played with a man less from the 27th minute.

Olympiakos also lost on the road, going down 1-0 at Asteras on Sunday. The Tripoli side scored from the 21st minute with Evgeni Yablonskiy.

In other weekend games, fifth-placed Panetolikos went down 1-0 at home to Volos, Atromitos beat host Kallithea 2-0 and Levadiakos drew 2-2 with Lamia.

Aris is on 18 points, PAOK has 17, AEK and Olympiakos remain tied at 15, Panetolikos stayed on 14 and is joined by OFI, while Asteras and Panathinaikos have 13.