Aris stays on top, as all favorites win

Unlike the previous weekend, when none of the top teams managed to win, this round of games produced no upsets for the Super League table toppers, though their victories were not easy at all.

Aris continues to lead the table, thanks to its 3-1 home win against Levadiakos. Magomed Suleymanov, Monchu and Loren Moron were on target for the Yellows, while Zine had equalized for the visitors.

PAOK came from behind to beat host Lamia 2-1 and stay one point off the pace. Lamia led by half-time with a Gustavo Furtado strike, but PAOK turned things around with Andrija Zivkovic and Tarik Tissoudali to get all three points.

AEK and Olympiakos remain tied in third, three points behind Aris. AEK won 1-0 on Sunday at Atromitos thanks to a first-half goal by Levi Garcia, a win the Nea Filadelfia team badly needed to calm fans’ nerves after some poor showings recently.

On Saturday Olympiakos defeated Panserraikos 2-1 at home, on goals from Kristoffer Velde and Ayoub El Kaabi. Juan Salazar had temporarily pulled Panserraikos level.

Panathinaikos climbed to fifth with its 1-0 victory at Volos on Sunday, on the debut of Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria on its bench, succeeding sacked Diego Alonso. The Greens won courtesy of a spectacular goal by Filip Djuricic and spent most of the game with a man’s advantage without being able to score again.

Panetolikos has slipped to sixth after drawing 1-1 at Athens Kallithea. On Monday Asteras Tripolis greets OFI Crete.

Aris is on 21 points, PAOK has 20, AEK and Olympiakos reached 18, Panathinaikos climbed to 16 and Panetolikos is on 15.