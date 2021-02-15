SPORTS

Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

injured-berrettini-withdraws-to-send-tsitsipas-into-last-eight

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from his Australian Open fourth-round match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday due to an abdominal strain, the Italian ninth seed said.

Berrettini suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round on Saturday. He had a medical time out during the match but was able to continue.

"Abdominal … I felt it during the previous match against Khachanov and it's worse than I thought so I cannot play," said Berrettini, who had been due to play Tsitsipas in the final match at Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

The walkover sent fifth seed Tsitsipas into the next round where he will meet Spain's Rafa Nadal for a place in the last four of the year's opening Grand Slam. [Reuters]

Tennis
READ MORE
greek-player-tested-negative-in-australia0
SPORTS

Greek player tested negative in Australia

tsitsipas-strolls-into-fourth-round-with-easy-win-over-ymer0
SPORTS

Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer

tsitsipas-holds-off-kokkinakis-to-win-greek-epic0
SPORTS

Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

tsitsipas-left-surprised-with-easy-victory-over-simon0
SPORTS

Tsitsipas left surprised with easy victory over Simon

greece-beats-spain-but-bows-out-of-atp-cup0
SPORTS

Greece beats Spain but bows out of ATP Cup

atp-cup-greece-narrowly-succumbs-to-australia0
SPORTS

ATP Cup: Greece narrowly succumbs to Australia