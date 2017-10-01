“Time goes by very slowly,” he tells us on his break. His cheeks are smudged with dirt and his eyes red. A broken front tooth peeks out when he speaks, the result of an accident a few months ago when he was hit by a car on his way home from work.

“When I get home, I wash, eat a few bites and sleep as soon as my head hits the pillow. Then it's back to the shop in the morning,” he says. “I don't know what the future holds. We don't know when we'll die – today or tomorrow.”

Omar is from Aleppo in Syria and has been in Turkey for two years with his parents and four siblings. Of the other children, the two eldest – 16-year-old Ousama and 15-year-old Adel – work at a clothing factory. Together with Omar, they are the only earners in the seven-member family.

Back to Basmane

Kathimerini had traveled to Izmir in 2015 to investigate the activities of migrant smuggling networks. Dozens of migrants and refugees could be seen hanging around parks and squares, laden with backpacks. They bedded down in the rooms and hallways of cheap hotels. Deals were made in broad daylight and the local economy had adapted to their presence. Even barbershops sold life jackets, charging 35 Turkish lira (roughly 8 euros) apiece.