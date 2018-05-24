Vassilis Maris: “They can only be in the air from dawn to dusk.”

Every type of firefighting aircraft has its advantages and disadvantages, but in the case of the CL-215, the task at hand for everyone involved is that much harder. “They can only be in the air from dawn to dusk,” says Captain Vassilis Maris, who has been flying these aircraft for the past seven years.

The fuel for the CL-215s is also hard to come by and cannot be supplied by any civil airport. “It requires preparation and an operation to transport fuel to other locations when we are out of range of our usual supply centers,” says Maris.

“It is a reliable aircraft, but quite old. We would like to have something more modern,” adds one of the younger men of the crew, First Lieutenant Giorgos Papaioannou, who fought his first fires last year.

The first front he came up against was in Kapandriti, northeast of Athens, yet it was the huge fire on the Ionian island of Zakynthos that made the biggest impression. “We were flying over the island at dawn the next day and saw that everything was burned. It was so vast we didn’t know where to start. It really was very distressing,” he says.

Preparation

For each of the 70-odd pilots of the 355 Tactical Transport Squadron, this is a period of preparation and alertness. Other than the available aircraft, they have also received a new batch from the maintenance crew that needs to be tested and evaluated so that they will be ready to respond to any call.

“There is no such thing as an easy fire. All of them are tough and require excellent reflexes,” says Sentouxis.

"There is only respect, no fear. You learn to respect the vessel."

It is impossible to predict what the next few months will bring and too early in the season to gauge whether there are indications of a tough fire season.