According to the American court documents, anyone who brought a new person on board would get a commission of 10-25 percent of the value of the package the new arrival bought. However, only 60 percent of that amount was offered in cash; the rest was in OneCoins or tokens. Bakalis says he bought an educational package of 5,530 euros and ended up having 50,000 OneCoins. The Bulgarian company claims that one unit of the cryptocurrency is today worth some 30 euros. In theory at least, Bakalis would be a millionaire today if only there was a way to convert the cryptocurrency into cash. For years, Ignatova promised that an exchange system would be set up – it has yet to transpire.

Bakalis said he met Ignatova in August 2016 at a private meeting with 50 independent associates. “Her speech was short, authoritative and stern. She made recommendations about how we should communicate the concept and asked that we emphasize the academy rather than the currency. I admit that I was impressed by her and she made me feel like she could pull off this incredible feat,” he told Kathimerini. “She gave me the impression of a brilliant businesswoman and convinced me of her vision. Now I know that I was wrong.”

Bakalis says that he stopped actively promoting OneLife in April 2019. He informed the company that was ending their cooperation three months ago and closed down the OneLife Hellas website. He says he left because he disagreed with the way the network was being developed. “I wasn’t granted any particular privileges or a role by the company,” he stresses.

“Unfortunately, the people who came up with the idea and founded the company were the same ones who destroyed it at the end. I was saddened and surprised to read of Mr Igantov’s confession in the United States. The company, through its representatives, gave us all the assurances we needed about the future of the project and reassured us with regard to the rumors that were going around,” says Bakalis.

A beauty pageant to promote OneCoin

Even though Ignatova had withdrawn from the public sphere in 2017, and despite her brother’s arrest on March 6, 2019 at Los Angeles airport, OneCoin was still being promoted worldwide. This appears to have been the purpose of the Miss OneLife beauty pageant held last April in Bucharest. Sofia Krania represented Greece after her manager received an offer. She was one of the 30 models that competed in the event, and she didn’t know anything about the alleged cryptocurrency.

Promotional video of the OneLife beauty pageant.