“We knew, on that day, that we weren’t safe anywhere,” says the 23-year-old. “It is terrifying to realize in this day and age that no one is protecting you, that the absence of a state we talk about sometimes ended up costing lives here.”

In the small eastern Attica towns of Mati and Neos Voutzas, only a few clumps of golden-yellow shrubs grow where pines once shaded homes, streets and beaches. Many of the damaged houses have been repaired and some are still under reconstruction, but others remain charred, a macabre reminder of the events of the summer of 2018.

With almost two years having passed since eastern Attica was ravaged by wildfires, Kathimerini went to Mati to meet with young survivors and discuss the psychological impact of the tragedy. Some describe an abrupt coming-of-age or an inability to talk about their feelings. Others express feelings of injustice and rage that continue to overwhelm them to this day. What they all agree on, however, is that they survived by pure luck. “It could have been us who were burned and others standing here today,” they say.

In the absence of any warnings or an evacuation plan from the authorities, every decision made in those few hours was a split-second coin toss.

Tzortis Hatzianastasiadis was 19 years old at the time. “It’s like a level in ‘Call of Duty’,” he remembers telling his sister. The scorched landscape was so alien, the experience so hostile and sudden, only a dystopian video game could compare. Three weeks after the fire he had told Kathimerini that he didn’t have “the luxury to cry.”

Tzortzis and a group of other young Mati residents assisted in search and rescue operations, looking for survivors in the small coves and beaches along the coast. “I decided that I needed to help however I could and not waste time being sad; that’s how I dealt with it,” he says today.

He remembers how he would draw on the emotional impact of some of the tougher scenes he had witnessed because he felt this gave him the push he needed to help others. “I would go home and look for the most brutal film I could find, movies about the end of the world, where everything was horrid, exactly like what I had seen in Mati. I did not do it consciously. At some point though, after I had watched almost all of them, I thought: ‘what am I doing?’”