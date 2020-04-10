Covid-19 toll at 89 after three more patients die

Three patients have died since the last government update on the course of the coronavirus epidemic in Greece on Thursday evening, bringing the total toll to 89.

Overnight, a 79-year-old man died at the AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, and an 86-year-old woman succumbed to the virus at the capital’s Attikon Hospital.

Another woman died in Athens on Friday morning. She was 67 years old and was being treated at the Asklipeio in the east Attica town of Voula.