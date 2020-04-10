New Covid-19 victim raises death toll to 91

A 47-year-old man died from complications rotating to the new coronavirus on Friday evening, bringing the total number to 91, private TV channel Skai reported.

The victim, who was being treated in Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital, had been admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on April 8.

He suffered from lymphoma and had undergone an autologous transplant in 2019.

A few hours earlier, Greek health authorities confirmed an additional 56 new cases of Covid-19 which bring the total to 2,011, of which 57 percent are male.