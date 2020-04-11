Checks on travel over land, sea and air

A traffic police officer wearing a protective mask checks the documents of a driver at the Elefsina toll station, 30 kilometers west of Athens. As the Orthodox Easter holiday season kicks off the government is tightening restrictions at highway toll stations, ports and airports, preventing travelers from flocking to hometowns, villages and holiday homes amid concerns among officials that many may seek to flout the measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19. If necessary, police will also deploy surveillance aids such as drones or helicopters to better monitor the road network. Fines for violations have also been doubled. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]