Roma moved out of settlements

Sixteen of the 20 people at a Roma settlement on the outskirts of Larissa in central Greece who were infected with the coronavirus were transferred on Saturday to a rehabilitation center in the city, in accordance with the operational plan implemented in the area for the protection of public health.

The settlement, which hosts around 3,000 people, was put on lockdown late on Thursday after a 32-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequent tests on other residents at the camp revealed at least 20 to be infected.



Authorities are concerned about the potential spread of the virus in enclosed areas hosting large numbers of people, such as Roma settlements.