Eminent scientist Theodore Papazoglou dies at 57 after contracting coronavirus

The eminent scientist and researcher Theodore Papazoglou has died at the age of 57 after contracting the coronavirus, reports said on Monday.

Papazoglou passed away at a Brussels hospital after several days in intensive care, the same reports indicated.

According to sources, the 57-year-old had no underlying medical problem. However his health deteriorated rapidly after he became infected with Covid-19.

Before becoming head of unit at the Brussels-based European Research Council, Papazoglou had worked at the Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas, which is based in the Cretan port of Irakleio, and at the Institute of Electronic Structure & Laser for more than 11 years.

He is survived by his wife and two children.