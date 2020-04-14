Final offer by Belterra for Porto Carras

The next few days will likely reveal the future of the Porto Carras holiday resort at Halkidiki in Central Macedonia, as the new and improved offer by Ivan Savvidis’ Belterra Investments is expected to speed up discussions on the matter.



Kathimerini understands that after the Stengos family rejected the initial proposal of 180-190 million euros, a new one of more than 200 million euros was tabled a few days ago.



Sources say that this is a take-it-or-leave-it offer, as the Belterra side is prepared to abandon the project if it is rejected.