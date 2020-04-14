Greece’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 100

Greece’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 100, after a patient at the capital’s Attikon Hospital succumbed to the disease late on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, the patient was a man aged 84 years old.

Greece confirmed its first novel coronavirus infection on February 26 and reported the first death from the Covid-19 disease on March 12.

Speaking at Monday’s regular press briefing, the country’s leading expert and spokesman on the pandemic, Sotiris Tsiodras, said that the number of confirmed infections at that time stood at 2,145, with 73 in critical condition.