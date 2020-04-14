Top court upholds sentence for cat killer

In a ruling made public on Tuesday, Greece’s Supreme Court upheld a decision by a Piraeus court giving a local man a 15-month suspended prison sentence for killing a neighbor’s cat with an air gun and poisoning other cats in his neighborhood.

The Piraeus court had convicted him in 2018. It also deemed that his aim had been “to reduce the number of local cats, or wipe them out completely.”

The country’s highest court rejected the man’s appeal against his conviction, deeming that the original ruling had been based on the detailed reasoning required by Greece’s constitution and penal code.