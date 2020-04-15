Decisions on relaxing lockdown measures to be announced before April 27, spokesman says

Any decisions about lifting the lockdown measures put in place to tackle the spread of the coronavirus will be announced before April 27, when existing restrictions expire, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Wednesday.

Speaking during a press briefing, Petsas said that government officials are already working on a roadmap for a gradual and controlled relaxation of lockdown measures.

“It will be a more complex process compared to the lockdown as some people will have to be convinced to stay home for an extra week [while others won’t],” he said.

The European Commission was expected to present Wednesday its roadmap for a coordinated exit strategy from Covid-19 containment measures.

Greece’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to 102 on Wednesday after a female patient passed away in the northern town of Alexandroupolis.