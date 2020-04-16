Supermarket workers demand more protection

A supermarket employee distributes fliers to shoppers outside a major Greek chain in Athens, on Wednesday. Supermarket workers across the country held protests demanding more measures from their employers and the government to protect them from daily exposure to the novel coronavirus. ‘Supermarket workers are paid a pittance to work exhausting hours, without the means to protect themselves... At the same time, they are exposed to the virus on a daily basis in stores that are after all the most crowded spaces in the country right now,’ one of the unions organizing the protest said. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]