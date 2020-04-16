Stores to start reopening gradually from mid-May, says minister

Restrictions on the operation of retail stores will gradually start to ease in mid-May, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday, adding that the lifting of the measures will take place in reverse order to that in which they were introduced.



This means that the first businesses to be allowed to reopen will be the retail stores that were shuttered on March 18.



They will be followed by shopping centers, food service outlets and service enterprises (hairdressers, gyms, beauty parlors etc) that had to shut their doors on March 13.



Once they resume their operations they will be expected to observe strict rules on hygiene, distancing and admissions.