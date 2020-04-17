Teenager dies after falling into Corinth Canal

The body of a Greek teen was pulled out of the Corinth Canal on Thursday after he fell in, a local news website reported.

According to the report, the 14-year-old boy was walking with friends on Thursday evening when, under unclear circumstances, he fell from a height of 60 meters into the water.

Officers from the coast guard, the police and the fire service were called at the scene to recover the body.

He was declared dead on arrival at Corinth’s General Hospital.

The local coast guard is investigating the incident.