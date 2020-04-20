Turkish drillship heading towards Cyprus' EEZ

The Turkish drillship Yavuz was heading towards Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Monday, accompanied by a Turkish frigate.

Ankara issued a new navigational telex (NAVTEX), reserving the area between Blocks 6 and 7 of Cyprus’ EEZ from Monday until July 18.

A military source told the Cyprus News Agency that Yavuz sailed at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night from Tasucu port and is expected to reach Cyprus on Monday afternoon.

Cypriot authorities are also expecting Ankara to issue a notice to airmen (NOTAM) as helicopters will need to land and take off from the drillship to transfer staff.

In response to Turkey’s move, Cyprus issued its own NAVTEX and will issue a statement through Cyprus Radio as soon as Yavuz reaches the country’s EEZ.

[Kathimerini Cyprus, CNA]