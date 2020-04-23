Transport Ministry mulls mandatory use of surgical masks

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis said Thursday that he is considering making the use of surgical masks on public transport mandatory when the government starts easing some of the restrictions introduced last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Karamanlis told Mega TV that his ministry and Athens’ public transport operator OASA are planning to gradually increase services on the Athens metro as well as buses and trolley buses.

He noted that authorities will take all necessary measures to ensure that “strict rules” are implemented for the protection of commuters.

The frequency of services on Athens public transport has been reduced over the past month, particularly during off-peak times, with passenger traffic down by up to 80 percent on some days.