Traffic violations last year near half a million mark

Greece’s Traffic Police recorded nearly half a million violations in 2019, with speeding being the top infraction, and while the number of accidents rose, fatalities dipped, data have shown.

According to a Hellenic Police (ELAS) report, last year saw a total of 492,338 violations, 234,169 of which were for driving above the speed limit, 52,089 for motorcyclists without a helmet, 50,456 for motorists driving without a license, 34,594 for motorists without a seatbelt and 31,557 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Accidents rose by 1.6 percent last year compared with 2018, with 9,525 nationwide. Of these, 665 resulted in death or serious injury, down by 8.5 percent from 2018.

Total fatalities dropped slightly to 701 in 2019 from 708 in 2018 and serious injuries came to 642 from 701, year-on-year.

Of last year’s 665 serious accidents, 155 involved a motorist hitting a pedestrian.