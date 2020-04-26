BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Extension to sale period for heating oil

The period during which the sale of heating oil is permitted will be extended beyond April 30, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Saturday, responding to a spike in demand following the sharp drop in prices.

Staikouras told Open TV that the government will legislate the extension this week, also in acknowledgement of the drop in demand for car fuel at gas stations, adding that he expects this to start recovering in the coming days.

On Saturday tanker trucks formed long queues outside Hellenic Petroleum’s loading station in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, promting longer working hours at the facility.

