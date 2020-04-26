The government is in talks with Solaris Bus & Coach SA over an investment of up to 1 billion euros in West Macedonia for the production of hydrogen fuel from renewable energy sources to be used in public transportation.

The Polish bus builder, a part of listed Spanish group Grupo CAF, is also discussing the creation of a new assembly line for city buses in Greece, as its installations in Poland are already operating at nearly 100 percent of capacity. Furthermore, Solaris is interested in participating in the upcoming state tender for the procurement of at least 700 buses for the urban transport systems of Athens and Thessaloniki, a third of which will be electrical.

Top Solaris officials are going to meet again with Greek cabinet members in the next few days as the Polish company wants to see its investment plans progressing and the conditions for their implementation being put into place.

If the effort to create a hydrogen production unit bears fruit and is also possibly subsidized by Brussels, Solaris will also cooperate with a Greek group to supply the energy needed to power the plant via RES.