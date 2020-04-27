German health ministry campaign gaffe provokes reactions on social media

An online public information campaign by Germany's health ministry which depicts Greece as a child under Turkey's care prompted reactions on social media on Monday.

A post on Twitter over the weekend about the campaign, which includes information in 16 different languages, includes a graphic depicting Turkey as a mother holding a child, Greece, by the hand.

The gaffe prompted a flurry of comments on social media with many attributing it to a lack of sensitivity in Germany and a minority suggesting that the juxtaposition might have been intentional.