NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek soprano Jeannette Pilou dies at 83

TAGS: Music, Culture, Death

Prominent Greek soprano Jeannette Pilou, whose career included performances at international stages and the Greek National Opera, died on Monday at the age of 83, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Pilou was born in Alexandria, Egypt, of Greek parents and debuted in Milan in 1958.

She sang at several European capitals, in the United States and at international festivals. She specialized in Italian and French works.

Recognized during her lifetime with several awards, she was made a Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by France and was among founders of the "Maria Callas Scholarships" organization.

The director and staff of the Greek National Opera expressed their profound sadness at her passing.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 