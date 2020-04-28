Greek soprano Jeannette Pilou dies at 83

Prominent Greek soprano Jeannette Pilou, whose career included performances at international stages and the Greek National Opera, died on Monday at the age of 83, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Pilou was born in Alexandria, Egypt, of Greek parents and debuted in Milan in 1958.

She sang at several European capitals, in the United States and at international festivals. She specialized in Italian and French works.

Recognized during her lifetime with several awards, she was made a Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by France and was among founders of the "Maria Callas Scholarships" organization.

The director and staff of the Greek National Opera expressed their profound sadness at her passing.